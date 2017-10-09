Nokia debuts its Software-Defined Access Network vision

Nokia is introducing its Software-Defined Access Network (SDAN), which comprised of its "Altiplano" cloud-native software, "Lightspan" open programmable hardware, scalable deployment practices, automated operations and integration services for operators.



The cloud-native, Altiplano SDN/NFV software helps operators scale their network by centralizing and virtualizing network functionality that was traditionally embedded in the access equipment. Altiplano leverages open interfaces, open data models and open industry initiatives such as Open Broadband , ON.LAB , Open Networking Foundation (ONF), CORD , ONAP and BBF. Nokia developed Altiplano to be integrated in multivendor environment.







The Nokia Lightspan family of programmable access nodes bring data center practices to the central office. The programmable design brings cloud and operational agility to the copper/fiber outside plant. It features the Lightspan SX-16F, the world's first 16-port reverse-powered G.fast micro-node which can be safely reverse-powered from the home. It also includes the Lightspan CF-24W, a stackable software-defined optical line terminal (OLT) that delivers the industry's highest next-generation PON (NG-PON) capacity in a single one-rack unit.Nokia said it already had real world SDAN use-cases defined developed in cooperation with leading operators like du, nbn, and SK Telecom."Nokia focuses on areas where virtualization provides concrete benefits to operators. We deliberately go for an open, standardized, vendor-agnostic approach that smoothly integrates legacy as well as new cloud services. Our fixed access virtualization portfolio now covers copper, fiber, coax networks and professional services, which makes us ideally placed to transform the operator's network, operations, and business just as the opportunities of 5G begin to accelerate," stated Federico Guillén, president of Nokia Fixed Networks.