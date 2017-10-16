Nokia combines PON with integrated wireless drop

Nokia introduced a "wireless PON solution" that allows operators to bring gigabit services to customers using WiGig wireless technology, eliminating the need to bring fiber all the way to a home or building.



Nokia's Wireless PON integrates Passive Optical Network (PON) technology with WiGig, a high-speed, 60 GHz standard otherwise known as 802.11ad. It can be mounted to telephone poles, street lights or a building facade and uses beamforming to bring connections of up to 1Gbps to Nokia WPON home units located up to 300 meters away on the outside of a building or home. The solution has the ability to connect multiple access points in a row. Network operators might also use the wireless PON or create a WiGig meshed network in a neighborhood.



Federico Guillén, president of Nokia's Fixed Networks Business Group, said: "Multi-technology strategies are key to helping operators quickly roll out new ultra-broadband services to more people. Leveraging advancements made in today's wireless technologies, we're demonstrating how operators can use a wireless drop alternative to effectively deliver fiber-like speeds to customers. Nokia's new Wireless PON solution will introduce FTTx options that operators can use to enhance the way customers experience their broadband services. With a strong portfolio across all FTTx technologies including fiber, DSL, cable and wireless, Nokia has the experience it takes to deliver these multi-technology broadband networks and make the business case work."