Nokia announces strategic collaboration with AWS

Nokia has entered into a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that could shake up the market.



The partnership is aimed at accelerating the migration of service provider applications to the cloud and drive digital innovation for large enterprise customers. AWS continues to hold the position of largest public cloud provider



Nokia said the agreement with AWS covers four areas of collaboration:



Nokia will support service providers in their AWS implementation strategy with a complete suite of services including consulting, design, integration, migration and operation for infrastructure and applications.

Nokia and AWS will work together to generate new 5G and Edge Cloud strategies and guidance for customers including reference architectures that enable both service providers and enterprises to benefit.

Nokia and AWS are working to bring an improved user experience for Nuage Networks SD-WAN customers who use AWS. Enterprises can benefit from this seamless integration with AWS and launch secure branch connectivity in hybrid environments with "Single Pane of Glass" capabilities.

Finally, the companies are commercializing IoT use cases with AWS Greengrass, Amazon Machine Learning, Nokia Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) and Nokia IMPACT platform.



"The 4th Industrial Revolution requires a tighter integration between the IT and networking infrastructure worlds. Our collaboration with AWS will accelerate the migration of service provider applications to the cloud and enable us to forge new opportunities together by delivering on next-generation connectivity and cloud services. This is a wide-ranging collaboration, spanning our services capabilities in application migration, SD-WAN from Nuage Networks, 5G, and IoT, allowing new growth opportunities for our top customers across both the service provider and large enterprise market segments," stated Kathrin Buvac, Nokia's Chief Strategy Officer.



"Service providers are accelerating their migration to AWS in order to drive innovation for their customers and deliver lower total cost of IT to their organizations. We are excited to partner with Nokia to accelerate cloud transformation for service providers, and enable the digital transformation journey for our mutual large enterprise customers," added Terry Wise, Global Vice President of Channels and Alliances, AWS.





