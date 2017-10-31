Netscout releases packet flow switch management software

Netscout released new packet flow switch management software that aims to simplify the challenge of visibility networks.



The Fabric Manager software, which supports Netscout's nGenius 5000 and nGenius 6000 series of packet flow switches,

simplifies the creation of packet flow topologies for large-scale networks by providing intuitive workflows and lifecycle orchestration. The software adopts a lifecycle-based management approach, focusing on configuration, deployment, and monitoring. This allows easier scaling of packet broker deployments.