Molex opens Silicon Valley Technology Center

Molex, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, has opened a technology center in Fremont, California. The facility will be one of the main innovation hubs for Molex Optical Solutions business and home to sales and customer development teams serving all of Molex customers in the region.



The 108,000-sq. ft. building features over 50 miles of Molex Optical and Copper Cable Assembly Solutions, patch panels, adapter panels, modular office electronics and wire management tools. Advanced building capabilities include an intelligent, low-voltage Molex Transcend Network Connected Lighting System using a Power over Ethernet (PoE) LED lighting network to enable energy savings through sensor feedback.



