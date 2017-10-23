Microsoft has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with GE to purchase 100% of the wind energy from a new, 37-megawatt Tullahennel wind farm in County Kerry, Ireland.
The clean power will be used to support Microsoft cloud services from Ireland.
Microsoft is also working with ElectroRoute, a Dublin-based subsidiary of Mitsubishi, that trades energy across nine European countries.
Microsoft to add 37 MW of wind power in Ireland
