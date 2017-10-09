McLaren-Honda turns to NTT Com's SD-WAN Solution

High-speed SD-WAN will connect Suzuka Circuit and McLaren-Honda's UK headquarters to efficiently transmit car data for strategic in-race management according to data priority



McLaren-Honda will use SD-WAN from NTT Communications for track-side connectivity for its Formula 1 motor racing team.



Specifically, NTT Comm's software-defined-everything (SDx) will be used in a track-side network connecting the Suzuka Circuit in Japan and the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, UK during the 2017 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix.



McLaren-Honda will conduct a series of tests during the Japanese Grand Prix to strengthen its remote management of race strategy using telemetry data provided at extra high speed.



NTT Comm said its secure ICT infrastructure will control network bandwidth flexibly and efficiently. Data will also be transmitted between Japan and the UK via an existing MPLS circuit, as well as by the SD-WAN which will integrate complementary circuits, including Internet, constructed at the circuit. Large-capacity, high-resolution, video conferencing will be distributed over the NTT SD-WAN to enable the all-important collaboration between engineers working trackside and other global locations.



The SD-WAN will also enable WAN acceleration and unified threat management (UTM) protection via NTT Comm's NFV infrastructure. NTT Comm is also providing McLaren-Honda with its Arcstar Universal One enterprise VPN network service to connect its 16 global offices.