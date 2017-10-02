Level 3 expands its network-based adaptive firewall service

Level 3 Communications is expanding its cloud-based, next-generation Adaptive Network Security footprint to Asia Pacific and Africa.



Level 3's Adaptive Network Security is a network-based firewall service that includes intrusion defense systems and intrusion protection systems, anti-malware sandboxing, data loss protection, URL and web content filtering, and application awareness and control.



Customers can access the firewall service via a constellation of security gateways distributed across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and North America. All of these gateways are connected via Level 3's global VPN backbone.



Level 3 said it currently monitors over 1.3 billion security events across 94 billion NetFlow sessions daily, in addition to activity by over 5,000 command and control servers (C2s) and malicious IPs, creating rules to detect and block attacks.



"While the threat landscape continues to evolve, enterprises are seeing the cost and complexity of security solutions continue to rise. Level 3's expansion of Adaptive Network Security marks the next step in delivering adaptive networking solutions to break the hardware dependency cycle and reduce the administrative burden of trying to stay ahead of bad actors. Global businesses can leverage Adaptive Network Security for the latest security technology to keep their networks and workforces secure while they focus on what matters most to their business," stated Chris Richter, SVP of Global Managed Security Services for Level 3.