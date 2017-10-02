Larry Ellison claims Oracle 18c is first Autonomous Database

Larry Ellison introduced what he calls "the world's first, 100%, self-driving, self-scaling and self-repairing Autonomous Database.



Oracle 18c, which will be released later this year, uses machine learning to eliminate human labor involved with managing the database. The automation includes upgrades, security patches and tuning to ensure a 99.995% uptime guarantee. Ellison claims this automation will reduce typical AWS Redshift bills by over 50% while delivering significantly better performance. Demos at Oracle World showed 6 ~ to 8X advantage for Oracle compared to AWS.



Some of the new features in Oracle 18c:





4x faster in-memory OLTP access 5x faster RAC for high-concentration OLTP 2X faster in-memory column store 100x faster in-memory analytics for external data 100x faster approximate query processing New machine learning algorithms



