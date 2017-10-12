Citing weakness in cloud sales, Juniper Networks trimmed its financial outlook for Q3 2017, saying it now expects revenue to be in the range of $1,250 million to $1,260 million, below the company's previous guidance of $1,290 million to $1,350 million. Juniper now expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.54 to $0.56, compared to previous guidance of $0.55 to $0.61 per diluted share.
Thursday, October 12, 2017
Juniper trims Q3 financial expectations
Citing weakness in cloud sales, Juniper Networks trimmed its financial outlook for Q3 2017, saying it now expects revenue to be in the range of $1,250 million to $1,260 million, below the company's previous guidance of $1,290 million to $1,350 million. Juniper now expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.54 to $0.56, compared to previous guidance of $0.55 to $0.61 per diluted share.
