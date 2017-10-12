Thursday, October 12, 2017

Juniper trims Q3 financial expectations

Thursday, October 12, 2017

Citing weakness in cloud sales, Juniper Networks trimmed its financial outlook for Q3 2017, saying it now expects revenue to be in the range of $1,250 million to $1,260 million, below the company's previous guidance of $1,290 million to $1,350 million. Juniper now expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.54 to $0.56, compared to previous guidance of $0.55 to $0.61 per diluted share.

"We are confident in our company strategy, product roadmap and strong positioning with our cloud provider customers as we continue to navigate and disrupt a very dynamic industry. Although we are disappointed in our lower than anticipated revenue, we remain focused on operational excellence, cost efficiencies, and delivering long-term, sustainable growth," stated Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks.

