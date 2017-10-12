Juniper trims Q3 financial expectations

Citing weakness in cloud sales, Juniper Networks trimmed its financial outlook for Q3 2017, saying it now expects revenue to be in the range of $1,250 million to $1,260 million, below the company's previous guidance of $1,290 million to $1,350 million. Juniper now expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.54 to $0.56, compared to previous guidance of $0.55 to $0.61 per diluted share.





"We are confident in our company strategy, product roadmap and strong positioning with our cloud provider customers as we continue to navigate and disrupt a very dynamic industry. Although we are disappointed in our lower than anticipated revenue, we remain focused on operational excellence, cost efficiencies, and delivering long-term, sustainable growth," stated Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks.