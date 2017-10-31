Ixia intros Network Visibility OS for open networking

Ixia introduced its new Network Visibility Operating System (NVOS) solution, a software version of Ixia’s network packet broker (NPB) product that allows Ixia’s NPB’s capabilities to run on open networking switches, such as those from Edgecore Networks.



Ixias said its NVOS embraces the movement of disaggregating software and hardware in software defined data center (SDDC) networks.



Network packet brokers aggregate, filter, and load-balance network packet data and then deliver it to security, forensics, and performance management tools. The new NVOS software transforms open switches into NPBs, providing rack and data center level visibility. It offers complete access to network packets to facilitate real-time visibility, insight, and security for high density hyperscale, microscale, and SDDC networks, even as they expand.



“IT management will appreciate the flexibility of Ixia’s NVOS,” says Recep Ozdag, Vice President of Product Management at Ixia. “Customers can build a data-center of any size by leveraging existing hardware or the hardware solution of their choice, which is ideal for creating an efficient and cost-effective IT operation.”



