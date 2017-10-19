Intezer raises $8M for malware analysis

Intezer, a start-up based in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, Israel, announced $8 million in series A funding for its malware analysis and detection solution.



The funding round was led by Intel Capital with co-investors Magma and Samung NEXT. This round will be used to expand the company's global sales efforts and open new opportunities in targeted markets.







Intezer said its approach to cyber security is to replicate the concepts of the biological immune system. The idea is to map and identifying the DNA of every single piece of code within seconds. The company has demonstrated the effectiveness by detecting code similarities in the latest high profile attacks such as WannaCry, Turla and NotPetya.“Intezer has developed the most advanced technology for detecting code-reuse, effectively performing ‘DNA mapping’ for software. With this technology, we are able to identify every single piece of code running in the organization, enabling us to detect the most sophisticated cyber attacks and help security teams to respond immediately,” stated Itai Tevet, co-founder and CEO of Intezer.