Interoute launches Edge SD-WAN serice

Interoute launched its "Edge SD-WAN" service, which leverages the company's global Cloud Fabric of interconnected data centers as well as public and private access networks to improve application performance.



Interoute said its Edge SD-WAN ensures application traffic is directed over the fastest routes without impacting availability or needing costly, unused backup circuits. It also supports WAN optimization. The integrated network acceleration uses de-duplication and compression to reduce bandwidth requirements and deliver non-business critical traffic using a secure tunnel over the public internet. Low priority public internet activity is also passed through Interoute SD-WAN Edge Connect to ensure it is secure.



“Interoute Edge SD-WAN is bringing new levels of optimised application performance in the cloud,” explained Mark Lewis, Executive Vice President of Products and Development at Interoute. “As more applications move to the cloud, enterprise users can be forced to take an indirect route across the global internet to access those apps, resulting in increased latency and poor performance. Interoute Edge SD-WAN combined with Interoute’s Cloud Fabric Software Defined core ensures that traffic takes the fastest and most direct route, optimising throughput and ultimately cloud application performance. It provides access to public and private computing combined with accelerated access to other applications elsewhere in the cloud.”Interoute’s global Cloud Fabric interconnects its 17 VDC (Virtual Data Centre) Cloud Zones, co-location facilities, Points of Presence (PoP) and third-party cloud providers with an ultra-low latency private network backbone.