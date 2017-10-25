Intel ships Stratix 10 FPGA with ARM Cortex-A53

Intel has begun shipping a high-end FPGA family with an integrated quad-core ARM Cortex-A53.



The ARM-based Intel Stratix 10 FPGA, which packs more than 1 million logic elements (MLE) with an integrated ARM processor, could serve multiple application categories, such as 5G wireless communication, software defined radios, secure computing for military applications, network function virtualization (NFV), and data center acceleration.



For NFV, Intel said its new FPGA can handle the high-speed data path while the integrated processors enable low latency transactions needed to manage flow tables for control plane processing. With hardware acceleration, Intel Stratix 10 SX FPGAs provide a heterogeneous computing environment to create optimized, low latency accelerators.“With Stratix 10 SX, Intel reaffirms its ‘all in’ commitment to SoC FPGA devices combining integrated, flexible ARM cores with high-performance Intel Stratix® 10 FPGAs,” said Reynette Au, vice president of marketing, Intel Programmable Solutions Group. “We now provide a wide set of options for customer needing processors and FPGAs, with device offerings across the low-end, mid-range and now, high-end FPGA families, to enable their system designs.”