Intel reported Q3 revenue og $16.1 billion and record operating income and record earnings per share (EPS), driven by strong data-centric growth, expanding operating margins and gains on the sale of equity investments. The company cited record revenues for its data center, Internet of Things and memory businesses. Gross margin for Q3 was 62.3%, down from 63.3% a year earlier."We executed well in the third quarter with strong results across the business, and we’re on track to a record year,”said Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO. “I’m excited about our progress and our future. Intel’s product line-up is the strongest it has ever been with more innovation on the way for artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and more.”For its Data Center Group, sales to Cloud/Communication Service Provides now accounts for 60% of revenue, up from 35% in 2013.