Intel Capital invests $60M in 15 start-ups

Intel Capital announced new investments in 15 start-ups from the United States, Canada, China, Israel and Japan. The investments total more than $60 million. Areas of focus for these ventures include artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and autonomous machines.
Intel noted that this latest group of new portfolio companies brings its year-to-date investing to more than $566 million.
Analyzing Data
Amenity Analytics -- a text analytics platform that allows customers to identify actionable signals from unstructured data. (New York, New York)
Bigstream -- provides hyper-acceleration technology that delivers orders of magnitude performance gains for Apache Spark using hardware and software accelerators. (Mountain View, California)
LeapMind -- makes learning with deep neural networks “small and compact” for easy use in any environment. (Tokyo, Japan)
Synthego -- is a leading provider of genome engineering solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes software and synthetic RNA kits designed for CRISPR genome editing and research. (Redwood City, California)
Capturing Data
AdHawk Microsystems -- developed a camera-free eye tracking system that enables truly mobile data capture and paves the way for a new generation of highly immersive AR/VR experiences. (Kitchener, Ontario, Canada)
Trace -- a sports artificial intelligence company working in the domains of soccer, mountain sports and water sports. (Los Angeles, California)
Bossa Nova Robotics -- autonomous service robots for the global retail industry (San Francisco, California)
EchoPixel -- develops 3D medical visualization software (Mountain View, California)
Managing Data
Horizon Robotics -- provides integrated and open embedded artificial intelligence solutions of high performance, low power and low cost. (
Reniac -- solves IO bottlenecks resulting in latency reduction and increased throughput for critical workloads in public cloud, hybrid and on-premise data centers without software changes to existing applications. The company’s Distributed Data Engine is architected to benefit databases, file systems, networking and storage solutions while freeing more CPU resources to creating business value. (Mountain View, California)
TileDB Inc -- a novel system for managing massive, multidimensional array data that frequently arise from scientific applications. (Cambridge, Massachusetts)
Securing Data
Alcide -- a network security platform for any combination of container, VM and bare metal data centers operated by multiple orchestration systems. (Tel Aviv, Israel)
Eclypsium -- provides technology that helps organizations defend their systems against firmware, hardware and supply chain attacks. The company offers organizations improved visibility for monitoring systems in their infrastructure for firmware threats and supply chain compromise, detection of firmware vulnerabilities, and improved firmware update management in endpoint systems and servers. (Portland, Oregon)
Intezer -- develops cybersecurity solutions that apply biological immune system concepts to the cyberspace, creating the world’s first “Code Genome Database,” by mapping billions of small fragments of malicious and trusted software. (Tel Aviv, Israel)
Synack -- provides customers a scalable, continuous, hacker-powered testing platform that uncovers security vulnerabilities that often remain undetected by traditional penetration testers and scanners. (Redwood City, California)
