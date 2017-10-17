Infinera intros Auto-Lambda tuning for DAA cable networks

Infinera introduced an Auto-Lambda capability to simplify Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) for cable network operators.



Auto-Lambda provides auto-tuneable 10 Gb/s DWDM automation for optical cable access networks. The capability, which operates over up to an 80-kilometer reach over both single and dual fibers, addresses the need for a “plug-and-go” installation model for service activation. First, central office equipment is configured to a desired wavelength. Later, when a field technician installs the customer premise equipment, Auto-Lambda ensures that the proper wavelength is selected automatically, significantly simplifying the installation. This will enable network operators to scale to extremely large numbers of 10G access points.



The capability is expected to be available in the Infinera XTM Series in the first half of 2018.



Infinera said its Auto-Lambda technology builds on its experience deploying optical networks for several of the top cable operators across North America and Europe.



“With our history of innovation in DWDM access and cable networks, we are excited to directly address DAA,” said Sten Nordell, CTO, Infinera Metro Business Group. “Auto-Lambda demonstrates our ability to greatly simplify access network operations for next-generation cable network architectures.”





