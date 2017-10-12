INEX deploys Coriant Groove G30 in Irish Internet Exchange

INEX, the Internet exchange for the island of Ireland, has deployed the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform in its backbone network.



INEX is located in six data centres in the Dublin region and opened its first regional Internet exchange in Cork in 2016. INEX currently has over 1 terabit of connected capacity with approximately 300 petabytes of traffic having flowed over the exchange in 2016.



Coriant's Groove G30 platform is being used for secure, resilient, and scalable high-speed services, including 100G interconnect services optimized for growth in Internet. The network is now live.



The Coriant Groove G30 delivers 3.2 Tbps of capacity throughput in a highly compact, power-efficient 1RU form factor. It features a plug-and-play modular architecture and can be equipped as a muxponder terminal solution and as an Open Line System (OLS) optical layer solution.