In Memorium: Paul S. Otellini, 1950 – 2017

Paul Otellini, who served as the fifth CEO of Intel from 2005 to 2012, passed away in his sleep Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, at the age of 66.



Otellini, who joined Intel in 1974 and rose through the ranks, is remembered for many accomplishments at the company. He successfully guided Intel through many technology and market transitions, including the financial turmoil of 2008. Intel noted that in the last full year before Otellini was named CEO, its revenue was $34 billion; by 2012, the number had grown to $53 billion. During his tenure, Intel won the Apple PC business and expanded its presence in security, software and mobile communications. As Intel CEO, Otellini was preceded by Craig Barrett and succeeded by Brian Krzanich.



During his retirement, Otellini was active in several philanthropic and charitable organizations, including the San Francisco Symphony and San Francisco General Hospital Foundation. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his son, Patrick; and his daughter, Alexis.