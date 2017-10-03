IEEE publishes 5G and Beyond Technology Roadmap White Paper

IEEE published a white paper summarizing the challenges and opportunities in building and sustaining a 5G and beyond ecosystem.



The whitepaper, which is titled "5G and Beyond Technology Roadmap", describes key technology trends that will impact design drivers and challenges for technologies to provide simultaneous wireless communication, massive connectivity, tactile internet, quality of service and network slicing. Some topics addressed include: applications and services, hardware, MIMO, mm-wave, edge automation platform, security, standardization building blocks and testbed. The white paper is available for download at no cost on the IEEE 5G web portal’s Roadmap page. The IEEE 5G and Beyond Technology Roadmap will be periodically updated with forecasts for three-, five- and 10-year horizons.



“5G consolidates the trend in convergence of technologies and underlying standards with emerging solutions offering exciting possibilities not only to consumers but also to industries,” said Mischa Dohler, co-chair, IEEE 5G and Beyond Technology Roadmap Working Group. “Disruption will happen at many levels, most importantly through changes in the value chain, adoption of flexible systems management and orchestration, as well as emergence of innovative mobile connectivity technologies.”



The white paper can be downloaded here: https://5g.ieee.org/roadmap





