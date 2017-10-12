IBM and Google collaborate on container security API

IBM is joining forces with Google to create and open source the Grafeas project, which is an open source initiative to define a uniform way for auditing and governing the modern software supply chain.



Grafeas (“scribe” in Greek) provides a central source of truth for tracking and enforcing policies across an ever growing set of software development teams and pipelines. The idea is to provide a central store that other applications and tools can query to retrieve metadata on software components of all kinds.IBM is also working on Kritis, a component which allows organizations to set Kubernetes governance policies based on metadata stored in Grafeas.