Thursday, October 12, 2017

IBM and Google collaborate on container security API

Thursday, October 12, 2017  , , ,  No comments

IBM is joining forces with Google to create and open source the Grafeas project, which is an open source initiative to define a uniform way for auditing and governing the modern software supply chain.


Grafeas (“scribe” in Greek) provides a central source of truth for tracking and enforcing policies across an ever growing set of software development teams and pipelines. The idea is to provide a central store that other applications and tools can query to retrieve metadata on software components of all kinds.

IBM is also working on Kritis, a component which allows organizations to set Kubernetes governance policies based on metadata stored in Grafeas.

0 comments:

Post a Comment

See also