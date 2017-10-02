IBM has acquired Cloudigo, a start-up based in Israel focused on advanced networking technology that moves the networking function from the server to the edge. Financial terms were not disclosed.
IBM said Cloudigo will work with its Cloud Innovation Lab, which is part of the IBM Cloud Infrastructure group.
Monday, October 2, 2017
IBM acquires Cloudigo for edge networking technology
Monday, October 02, 2017 IBM, Israel, Merger & Acquisitions No comments
IBM has acquired Cloudigo, a start-up based in Israel focused on advanced networking technology that moves the networking function from the server to the edge. Financial terms were not disclosed.
0 comments:
Post a Comment