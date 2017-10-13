On Friday, GSMA issued a statement confirming that the 2018 edition of Mobile World Congress will take place in Barcelona from 26 February to 1 March 2018, as previously scheduled.
An agreement is in place designating Barcelona as Mobile World Capital and host city of the GSMA Mobile World Congress through 2023.
GSMA said it continues to monitor the political situation in Spain and Catalonia.
GSMA confirms Barcelona as host of 2018 MWC
