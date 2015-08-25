GSMA calls for 5G spectrum reform in EU

It is essential that EU institutions reform Europe’s spectrum management if the region is to regain its leadership in mobile techonologies in the 5G era, according to an open letter to EU telecom ministers that was written by Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA.



Granryd expresses grave concerns "on the current state of discussions on the proposed European Electronic Communication Code (the Code)", arguing that the EU must put aside "long antiquated views of the digital market, and finally set out a forward-looking policy that will enable the European Union to again be seen as a centre of technological innovation."



Key GSMA recommendations for EU policy include:





predictability for spectrum licenses, including a minimum licence duration of 25 years with a strong presumption of renewal, a proven way to attract more on-going investment in next generation infrastructure

An efficient peer-review mechanism to spur the sharing of best practice in the areas of spectrum award design and procedures

Voluntary spectrum sharing to enable competition, innovation and differentiation for the benefit of European citizens

Fee structures that move away from short-sighted revenue generation to ones that are reflective of efficient and effective use of spectrum as well as coverage commitments.