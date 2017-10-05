General Electric picks AWS as its preferred cloud

General Electric has named Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The companies said that GE has been migrating thousands of its core applications to AWS in process that began in 2014. So far, more than 2,000 applications have been migrated to AWS, including several that leverage AWS’s analytics and machine learning services. Business units with applications on AWS include GE Power, GE Aviation, GE Healthcare, GE Transportation, and GE Digital.



“Adopting a cloud-first strategy with AWS is helping our IT teams get out of the business of building and running data centers and refocus our resources on innovation as we undergo one of the largest and most important transformations in GE’s history,” said Chris Drumgoole, Chief Technology Officer and Corporate Vice President at General Electric. “We chose AWS as the preferred cloud provider for GE because AWS’s industry leading cloud services have allowed us to push the boundaries, think big, and deliver better outcomes for GE.”



“Enterprises across industries are migrating to AWS in droves, and in the process are discovering the wealth of new opportunities that open up when they have the most comprehensive menu of cloud capabilities–which is growing daily–at their fingertips,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. “GE has been at the forefront of cloud adoption, and we’ve been impressed with the pace, scope, and innovative approach they’ve taken in their journey to AWS. We are honored that GE has chosen AWS as their preferred cloud provider, and we’re looking forward to helping them as they continue their digital industrial transformation.”