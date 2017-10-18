Fujitsu launches SD-WAN-as-a-Service with Silver Peak

Fujitsu Network Communications introduced an SD-WAN-as-a-Service based on the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnectSP SD-WAN solution.



The solution, which is driven by the Fujitsu SDN/NFV Consulting Service and Managed Network Service practices, aims to help service providers to launch SD-WAN for their enterprise customers.



Fujitsu is offering a subscription based, pay-as-you-grow model that minimizes the service provider’s investment and operational costs. It is managed by

the Fujitsu Network Operations Center (NOC) and complies with service provider’s requirements for security, reliability, availability and scalability.



Silver Peak's Unity EdgeConnectSP SD-WAN solution consists of physical and virtual appliances. It also feautuers a multi-tenant Unity OrchestratorSP that can streamline service management for thousands of customers. It also sports an optional Unity Boost WAN optimization performance pack, as well as zero-touch provisioning of physical or virtual SD-WAN Edges.



Fujitsu said a key advantage of its SD-WAN-as-a-service is that allows service providers to quickly enter the SD-WAN market without a long testing and rollout timeline.



See video on SD-WAN-as-a-service with Ralph Santitoro

https://youtu.be/iTWO-2NakVY







