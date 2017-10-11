FirstNet and AT&T launch developer program for public safety

FirstNet and AT&T, which in April announced a partnership for the deployment of a national high-speed data and voice network for first responders, launched a developer program geared toward America’s first responders.



FirstNet ia looking to independent software developers to spur innnovatoin and create new apps for public safety. The developer program will feed the FirstNet app store, providing public safety with a one-stop shop for reliable, highly secure solutions optimized for the FirstNet network. Based on common and open standards, this ecosystem will be an engine for innovative, cost effective and interoperable public safety solutions.



“The FirstNet app ecosystem is an important building block as we work to modernize public safety’s communications tools and capabilities,” said Chris Sambar, senior vice president, AT&T – FirstNet. “The FirstNet network will bring public safety the connectivity they need to communicate and collaborate. But it’s really what we’re able to build on top of that connectivity that will make the biggest difference in these brave men and women’s day-to-day operations.”





