FireEye updates its Cybersecurity Threat Detection

FireEye announced major new software releases and next-generation hardware to drive drive performance at scale and increase deplyment flexibility. FireEye solutions updated with the new software and next-generation hardware include FireEye Network Security (NX), FireEye Email Security (EX), File Content Security (FX), Central Management (CM), and Malware Analysis (AX). The new releases include:







FireEye Network SmartVision is a new capability to address post-breach attacks and insider threats. It leverages a machine-learning framework to detect suspicious lateral threat movements (East-West traffic) and data exfiltration. This capability is designed to provide customers with greater detection and expanded visibility across their perimeter and now network core and servers.

is a new capability to address post-breach attacks and insider threats. It leverages a machine-learning framework to detect suspicious lateral threat movements (East-West traffic) and data exfiltration. This capability is designed to provide customers with greater detection and expanded visibility across their perimeter and now network core and servers. FireEye Network (NX) deployments can now burst network traffic to FireEye’s MVX Smart Grid during periods of high-content scanning activity, to address overload and gaps in protection that might otherwise occur. Other new software capabilities include significant updates to alert handling, event change visualization, expanded logging, and overall usability improvements.

deployments can now burst network traffic to FireEye’s MVX Smart Grid during periods of high-content scanning activity, to address overload and gaps in protection that might otherwise occur. Other new software capabilities include significant updates to alert handling, event change visualization, expanded logging, and overall usability improvements. Fifth-generation FireEye hardware features the latest Intel processors, increased storage and port density. The four models are engineered to deliver throughput from 300 Mbps to 2500 Mbps, replacing existing fourth-generation models that are available until the end of October 2017.

features the latest Intel processors, increased storage and port density. The four models are engineered to deliver throughput from 300 Mbps to 2500 Mbps, replacing existing fourth-generation models that are available until the end of October 2017. FireEye File Content Security (FX) is a new virtual offering that extends FireEye protection further into hybrid IT environments.