F5 posts sales of $538m, rising services revenue

F5 Networks posted revenue of $538.0 million for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, up 2.4% from $525.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. For fiscal year 2017, revenue was $2.1 billion, up 4.8% from $2.0 billion last year. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $135.7 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, compared to $108.9 million, or $1.64 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016



“We finished fiscal 2017 on a solid note, delivering record fourth quarter and annual revenue and earnings,” said François Locoh-Donou, F5 President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited by the meaningful role we are playing in helping customers solve the complexity of deploying applications across on-premise and multi-cloud environments.



