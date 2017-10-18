EXFO intros pocket-sized tester

EXFO introduced its EX1, a pocket-sized solution enabling technicians to measure subscribers’ real-life throughput — up to full line rate Gigabit Ethernet — using Speedtest by Ookla.



The multipurpose and portable EX1 offers active testing capabilities for service lifecycle testing and continuous- or on-demand performance monitoring at points of contention.



“The EX1 is a powerful tool to validate that speed promised is speed delivered. Technicians can simply connect to the EX1 through their smart device for a true untethered testing experience,” said Stéphane Chabot, EXFO’s Vice President, Test and Measurement. “Add continuous monitoring capabilities and our customers get precise and actionable data intelligence using a solution that’s perfect for use in service commissioning or break/fix scenarios.”





