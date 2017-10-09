Ericsson refocuses on 5G silicon with ASIC design center in Austin

Ericsson has selected Austin, Texas to be the site of a new ASIC Design Center that will develop core microelectronics of 5G radio base stations. Ericsson said it intends to employ 80 designers at the facility by mid-2018.



Ericsson said it selected Austin to be near other processor manufacturers.



Sinisa Krajnovic, Head of Development Unit Networks, Ericsson, says: “We are strengthening our radio design capability in one of the world’s 5G pioneer markets. We’ll be up and running with our first group of designers in Austin by the end of 2017. Along with our ASIC design teams in Sweden and China, we’ll be making faster, better and greener 5G products to bring into the Ericsson portfolio by 2019.”









In 2008, Ericsson merged its Mobile Platforms business with ST-NXP Wireless in a 50/50 joint venture to create a leading supplier of semiconductors and platforms to Nokia, Samsung, Sony Ericsson, LG and Sharp. The fabless joint venture had almost 8,000 people with pro-forma 2007 sales of US$3.6 billion.

In 2013, Ericsson and STMicroelectronics agreed to split up their joint venture, ST-Ericsson. After the split, Ericsson took on the design, development and sales of the LTE multimode thin modem products, including 2G, 3G and 4G multimode. ST took the existing ST-Ericsson products, other than LTE multimode thin modems, and related business as well as certain assembly and test facilities.