Ericsson nominates an outsider as next Chairman

Ronnie Leten has been nominated as new Chairman of the Board of Ericsson, replacing Leif Johansson, who has served in the role since 2011 and who recently announced his intention to step down,



Leten is a well-know Belgian business executive who has served as president and CEO of Atlas Copco since 2009.



Leten is currently a board member in SKF, the Chairman of the Board of Electrolux and proposed Chairman of the Board of Epiroc, the part of Atlas Copco planned to be dividend out in 2018.Ericsson's Nomination Committee has also propose Kurt Jofs as new member of the Board. Jofs was responsible for Ericsson’s Networks business 2003-2008 and is currently the Chairman of the Board in Tieto.Both nominations need to be approved by the company's board of directors. Ericsson’s Nomination Committee consists of Johan Forssell, Investor AB (Chairman of the Nomination Committee); Bengt Kjell, AB Industrivärden and Handelsbankens Pensionsstiftelse; Christer Gardell, Cevian Funds; Anders Oscarsson, AMF Försäkring och Fonder; Johan Held, Afa Försäkring; and Leif Johansson, Chairman of the Board.