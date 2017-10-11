Equinix acquires data centre in Istanbul for $93 million

Equinix has acquired the Zenium data center business in Istanbul from its existing shareholders in an all-cash transaction for US$93 million.



The Zenium data center currently generates approximately US$2.5 million of annualized revenues. The facility, which will be renamed Equinix IS2, currently offers 1,500 square meters of colocation space today with the ability to increase this to 12,000 square meters and up to 22MW of critical customer load at full build.



According to the Global Interconnection Index, which measures and forecasts the growth of Interconnection Bandwidth, Europe is expected to grow 44% per annum to reach 1451 Tbps of installed capacity by 2020. Europe's growth will be driven by a number of factors, including data sovereignty and the need for European businesses to exchange information with other businesses in-region.



