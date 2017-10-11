Equinix acquires 5 data centres in Spain and Portugal

Equinix has acquired five data centers in total in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville and Lisbon from Itconic, a leading data center, connectivity and cloud infrastructure solutions provider in Spain and Portugal. The all-cash deal was valued at €215M (approximately US$259M).





The five data centres together add approximately 322,000 gross square feet to the Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) portfolio. Itconic generated approximately €55.5M or approximately US$66.8M of revenues for the period Q2 2017 annualized. Approximately 250 employees will transfer to the Equinix team.