Equinix has acquired five data centers in total in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville and Lisbon from Itconic, a leading data center, connectivity and cloud infrastructure solutions provider in Spain and Portugal. The all-cash deal was valued at €215M (approximately US$259M).
Wednesday, October 11, 2017
Equinix acquires 5 data centres in Spain and Portugal
Equinix has acquired five data centers in total in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville and Lisbon from Itconic, a leading data center, connectivity and cloud infrastructure solutions provider in Spain and Portugal. The all-cash deal was valued at €215M (approximately US$259M).
