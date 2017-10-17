Ekinops powers Pennsylvania’s KINBER

Ekinops is supplying optical networking equipment to the Keystone Initiative for Network Based Education and Research (KINBER), Pennsylvania’s statewide research, education and community networking organization.



Harrisburg-based KINBER provides network connectivity and services – including IP, Ethernet, and wavelength services – to more than 80 organizations in Pennsylvania. KINBER owns and operates a more than 1,800-mile fiber network across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with access points in 47 of the 67 Pennsylvania counties.



For this upgrade, KINBER successfully installed two 100G long-haul connections using its Ekinops 360 platform. One span extends 166 miles and the other extends 609 miles of the East Ring of the PennREN Network with a round-trip latency of only 11 milliseconds on the longer route. KINBER’s PennREN network upgrade using Ekinops 360 represents the first availability of 100GE capability across the Commonwealth.



Ekinops noted that its equipment was installed over an existing third-party ROADM network.



