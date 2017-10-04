Ekinops acquires OneAccess

Ekinops, a leading supplier of next-generation optical network equipment based in Lannion, France, completed its previously-announced acquisition of OneAccess



France-based OneAccess, founded in 2001 and with around 350 staff, is a supplier of software and hardware platforms to telecom carriers and service providers serving large corporate and SME customers. The company claims nearly 130 telecom carriers as clients, including 29 in the global Top 100, and has four R&D centres, located in Velizy and Sophia Antipolis, France, Louvain, Belgium and Bangalore, India. In 2016, OneAccess generated revenue of Euro 58 million and EBITDA margin of 9.1%.



For its part, Ekinops mainly addresses second-tier carriers, many of which are in the U.S. market.



Ekinops said the deal strengthens its position as a major player in transport, Ethernet and corporate routing solutions for telecommunications networks. The combined company will have revenues of approximately 76 million euros and EBITDA margin of 6.3% (2016 proforma). The market capitalization of the new group amounts to approximately EUR 119 million (as of September 29, 2017).



Didier Brédy, Chief Executive Officer, said, “With the completion of this acquisition, Ekinops will be a stronger company, positioned for future growth. Our shared technological vision, strong software culture and significant commercial, geographic and product sets complementarity will enable us to create value for our customers, employees, and shareholders.”