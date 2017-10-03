EdgeX Foundry announces its first release for Edge IoT

EdgeX Foundry, which is the open source project hosted by The Linux Foundation that is focused on Internet of Things (IoT) edge computing, announced its first major code release.



The "Barcelona" software release, which will be available later this month, reflects the collaborative effort by more than 60 member organizations to build out and support an ecosystem for Industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions. The software release includes important work on “north side” Export Service interfaces that provide connectors to Azure IoT Suite and Google IoT Core as well as support for connections via MQTTS and HTTPS.



The EdgeX Foundry project was launched in April 2017.



“We believe that EdgeX will radically change how businesses develop and deploy IIoT solutions, and we are excited to see the community rally together to support it,” said Philip DesAutels, senior director of IoT at The Linux Foundation. “Barcelona is a significant milestone that showcases the commercial viability of EdgeX and the impact that it will have on the global Industrial IoT landscape.”





