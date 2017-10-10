Edgecore contributes 10G PON OLT design to Open Compute

Edgecore Networks, which is the wholly-owned switching subsidiary of Accton, is contributing its hardware design for a disaggregated 10G PON OLT to the Open Compute Project (OCP) Foundation.



Edgecore's whitebox OLT could be used to deploy 10G PON services from Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter (CORD) infrastructures, which utilize whitebox hardware and open source SDN and NFV software to lower equipment costs, increase service delivery agility, and leverage open technology innovation. The design offers 16 XFP ports supporting 10G XGS-PON or NG-PON2 plus four 100 Gigabit Ethernet QSFP28 uplinks. Furthermore, it conforms to the AT&T Open XGS-PON 1RU OLT specification contributed to the OCP Telco Project, and is based on Broadcom StrataDNX switch and PON MAC SOC merchant silicon. The Edgecore disaggregated OLT supports the Virtual OLT Hardware Abstraction (VOLTHA) interface to centralized PON management software in CORD infrastructures.



By contributing the design to OCP, Edgecore is making it easier for service providers to choose whitebox hardware to accelerate 10G PON deployments.are developing software to integrate and manage the OLT in CORD deployments”“Edgecore is working closely with service providers and partners worldwide who are testing our whitebox OLT hardware as they plan 10G PON services, and with partners who are developing software to integrate and manage the OLT in CORD deployments,” said Jeff Catlin, VP Technology, Edgecore Networks. “Our contribution to OCP of the hardware design package for the 10G OLT will enable service providers to deploy completely open hardware and software CORD infrastructures including our OCP-ACCEPTED leaf/spine switches, Ethernet edge switches and now the whitebox OLT for residential and business service delivery.”