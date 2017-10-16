DT has four 5G NR antennas running in Berlin

Deutsche Telekom has now activated four antennas in Berlin running pre-standard 5G NR technology.



The network is achieving throughput of more than 2 Gbps to a single customer device, as well as a latency of three milliseconds on commercial sites in Berlin's Schöneberg district. The network is running in the 3.7 gigahertz band. Huawei is the lead supplier.



"5G New Radio in Berlin is the first major step towards 5G for everybody," said Deutsche Telekom CTO Bruno Jacobfeuerborn. "As soon as the standard is defined and is available, we will proceed in 2018 to lay the foundation for large-scale build-out. This is how we are driving the technology development in Europe and demonstrate our innovation power.”