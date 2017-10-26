DragonWave acquired by Transform-X

DragonWave, which a global supplier of packet microwave radio systems for mobile and access networks and which is bases in Ottawa, Canada, has been acquired by Transform-X, a private equity firm based in Tucson, Arizona. Financial terms were not disclosed.



DragonWave’s carrier-grade point-to-point packet microwave systems transmit broadband voice, video and data, enabling service providers, government agencies, enterprises and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirement. The principal application of DragonWave’s portfolio is wireless network backhaul, including for small cell networks. The new company will operate under the name of DragonWave-X.



In addition, DragonWave announced the appointment of Hans B. Amell as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Amell’s background includes leading major transformations in Global Industry leading companies such as Unisys, Dun and Bradstreet, AlliedSignal/Honeywell and Ericsson. He started his career as a management consultant at McKinsey.



"The DragonWave-X acquisition is a crucial part of Transform-X's strategic goal to acquire and integrate best-in-class 5G+ communications technologies, manufacturers and service companies that will compete and excel in the market for 5G+, small cell densification and RAN solutions to modern data demands." said Dan Hodges, Transform-X CEO.





