Dimension Data names former SAP exec to head Americas

Dimension Data has appointed Ross Wainwright as Chief Executive Officer of Dimension Data in the Americas. Wainwright will report to Dimension Data’s Group CEO, Jason Goodall.



Prior to joining Dimension Data, Ross was SAP's Chief Customer Officer for its S/4HANA Cloud business unit. Before this, he was Global Head of Financial Services with an end-to-end responsibility for the SAP Financial Services industry; and Global Head of Financial Services managing the company’s Professional Services business. Ross also served as Chief Operating Officer for SAP North America, and Executive Vice President of Services for North America, where he was responsible for the direct leadership of over 3,400 professionals in the Services line of business, including sales, consulting delivery and education. He also held senior leadership positions within SAP’s License team and in Services Sales.





