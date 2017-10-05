Colt upgrades Asia Pac networks with Ciena's 6500

Colt Technology Services is deploying Ciena’s 6500 Converged Packet Optical Platform as part of an upgrade to its core network assets in the Asia Pacific region.



The deployment on the Colt IQ Network began in September 2017 and includes installations in Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore, as well as help strengthen intercontinental connections into Europe. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Ciena noted that Colt is also using its Unified Management solution, which provides greater network control across domains and network layers, reducing troubleshooting and ensuring efficient use of resources.



