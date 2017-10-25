Cisco and Google Partner on New Hybrid Cloud Solution

Cisco and Google Cloud have formed a partnership to deliver a hybrid cloud solutions that enables applications and services to be deployed, managed and secured across on-premises environments and Google Cloud Platform. The pilot implementations are expected to be launched early next year, with commercial rollout later in 2018.



The main idea is to deliver a consistent Kubernetes environment for both on-premises Cisco Private Cloud Infrastructure and Google’s managed Kubernetes service, Google Container Engine.



The companies said their open hybrid cloud offering will provide enterprises with a way to run, secure and monitor workloads, thus enabling them to optimize their existing investments, plan their cloud migration at their own pace and avoid vendor lock in.



Cisco and Google Cloud hybrid solution highlights:







Orchestration and Management – Policy-based Kubernetes orchestration and lifecycle management of resources, applications and services across hybrid environments

– Policy-based Kubernetes orchestration and lifecycle management of resources, applications and services across hybrid environments Networking – Extend network policy and configurations to multiple on-premises and cloud environments

– Extend network policy and configurations to multiple on-premises and cloud environments Security – Extend Security policy and monitor applications behavior

– Extend Security policy and monitor applications behavior Visibility and Control – Real-time network and application performance monitoring and automation

– Real-time network and application performance monitoring and automation Cloud-ready Infrastructure – Hyperconverged platform supporting existing application and cloud-native Kubernetes environments

– Hyperconverged platform supporting existing application and cloud-native Kubernetes environments Service Management with Istio – Open-source solution provides a uniform way to connect, secure, manage and monitor microservices

– Open-source solution provides a uniform way to connect, secure, manage and monitor microservices API Management – Google's Apigee enterprise-class API management enables legacy workloads running on premises to connect to the cloud through APIs

– Google's Apigee enterprise-class API management enables legacy workloads running on premises to connect to the cloud through APIs Developer Ready – Cisco's DevNet Developer Center provides tools and resources for cloud and enterprise developers to code in hybrid environments

– Cisco's DevNet Developer Center provides tools and resources for cloud and enterprise developers to code in hybrid environments Support – Joint coordinated technical support for the solution

"Our partnership with Google gives our customers the very best cloud has to offer— agility and scale, coupled with enterprise-class security and support," said Chuck Robbins, chief executive officer, Cisco. "We share a common vision of a hybrid cloud world that delivers the speed of innovation in an open and secure environment to bring the right solutions to our customers.""This joint solution from Google and Cisco facilitates an easy and incremental approach to tapping the benefits of the Cloud. This is what we hear customers asking for," said Diane Greene, CEO, Google Cloud.