Ciena supplies packet/optical to Israel Electric Corporation

Ciena is supplying its converged packet optical and software platforms to transform the network of the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC).



The upgrade to 100G and OTN switching equipment enables IEC to respond to the growing demand for IT and telecommunications services, as well as to build and deliver secure high-speed broadband services for private overlay networks.



IEC will use Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform to power a 100G DWDM OTN-switched core network . Ciena’s WaveLogic Encryption will provide protection of critical in-flight information. IEC will also use Blue Planet’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) software for unified network management and end-to-end service provisioning and planning. Financial terms were not disclosed.



