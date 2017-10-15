China Unicom sets up Brazilian subsidiary

China Unicom officially opened a subsidiary in Brazil. This marks the second overseas subsidiary of China Unicom International following the previous establishment of a local operating company in Russia.



China Unicom's network operates in 31 nations and has 70 overseas POPs.



In September, news broke that China Mobile is negotiating to acquire the mobile division of Oi, the largest telecommunications company in Brazil and South America, according to report in The China Daily. The deal has not been finalized. China Mobile might have to pay US$3.5 billion in fines owed by Oi to the Brazilian telecoms authority, known as Agencia Nacional de Telecomunicacoes, or Anatel.

The opening ceremony was attended by Consul General Chen Peijie, Consul General of the Chinese Consulate in Sao Paulo, Andre Borges, Director of the Office of the Ministry of Science and Technology Innovation and Communications of Brazil, Director of the Department of International Relations and Foreign Trade of the São Paulo State Industrial Association Tomaz Zonoto (Thomaz Zanotto), China Unicom Deputy General Manager Jiang Zhengxin.