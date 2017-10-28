China Mobile marks 20th anniversary, now at 877 million subscribers

China Mobile marked the 20th anniversary since its debut as a publicly listed company with a first generatio, analogue mobile network. The company first began trading on the main board of the Hong Kong HKEX on 23 October 1997.



As of 30 September 2017, China Mobile was serving 877,708,000 mobile lines, including 621,757,000 4G subscribers. The number of net new mobile customers for 2017 has now surpassed 28 million.



The number of fixed broadband lines grew to 103.425,000, topping the 100 million milestone for the first time during September. The number or net new fixed line broadband customers has surpassed 25 million for 2017 so far.