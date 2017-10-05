Carrier-1 Dallas offers "data center with a data center"

Carrier-1, which owns a wholesale colocation building in Dallas, has begun offering private, purpose-built, dedicated suites within its 106,866 square foot facility.
Carrier-1 refers to its offering as a "data center within a data center" because the private suites are separated from the general colocation area.
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is widely acknowledged as one the hottest data center markets in the U.S.
