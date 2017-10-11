Box brings machine learning to its cloud storage

Box introduced a framework for applying machine learning tools such as computer vision, video indexing, and sentiment analysis to content stored in its cloud service.



The Box Skills framework includes functionality powered by IBM Watson, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as Box Skills Kit, a set of developer resources for building custom skills. These skills include:



Audio Intelligence: Uses audio files to create and index a text transcript that can be easily searched and manipulated in a variety of use cases

Video Intelligence: Provides transcription, topic detection and detects people to allow users to quickly find the information they need in a video

Image Intelligence: Detects individual objects and concepts in image files, captures text through optical character recognition (OCR), and automatically adds keyword labels to images to easily build metadata on image catalogs.

Box will also add automatic workflow initiation, APIs, e-signatures, and workflow management tools to its workflow software.