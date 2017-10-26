AWS continues 42% yoy growth pace

Amazon Web Services continues to grow at a 42% year-over-year pace.



In its Q3 2017 financial report, Amazon disclosed that AWS sales for Q3 2017 amounted to $4.584 billion.



During the quarter, AWS launched per-second billing in all regions for Linux-based EC2 instances, Elastic Graphical Processing Units (GPU), Elastic Block Store (EBS) Volumes, AWS Batch, and Elastic Map Reduce (EMR). Customers using these services will now be billed in one-second (versus one-hour) increments. AWS also introduced a free service that provides a single location for customers to track the status of migrations across their application portfolio. The company also revealed plans for a new infrastructure region in the Middle East in 2019. Currently, AWS provides 44 Availability Zones across 16 infrastructure regions worldwide, with another 14 Availability Zones across five AWS Regions in China, France, Hong Kong, Sweden, and a second GovCloud Region in the U.S. expected to come online by the end of 2018.



