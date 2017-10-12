AWS and Microsoft collaborate on deep learning library

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft announced a new deep learning library, called Gluon,for prototyping, building, training and deploying sophisticated machine learning models for the cloud, devices at the edge and mobile apps.



"The potential of machine learning can only be realized if it is accessible to all developers. Today’s reality is that building and training machine learning models requires a great deal of heavy lifting and specialized expertise,” said Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of Amazon AI. “We created the Gluon interface so building neural networks and training models can be as easy as building an app. We look forward to our collaboration with Microsoft on continuing to evolve the Gluon interface for developers interested in making machine learning easier to use.”



Provides an easy-to-understand programming interface that enables developers to quickly prototype and experiment with neural network models

Can be used to create neural networks on the fly, and to change their size and shape dynamically.

Currently works with Apache MXNet and will support Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit (CNTK) in an upcoming release

Can be used to build machine learning models using a simple Python API and a range of pre-built, optimized neural network components.

“We believe it is important for the industry to work together and pool resources to build technology that benefits the broader community,” said Eric Boyd, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft AI and Research. “This is why Microsoft has collaborated with AWS to create the Gluon interface and enable an open AI ecosystem where developers have freedom of choice. Machine learning has the ability to transform the way we work, interact and communicate. To make this happen we need to put the right tools in the right hands, and the Gluon interface is a step in this direction.”Key facts on the Gluon interface:https://github.com/gluon-api/gluon-api/.